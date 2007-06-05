Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ocean Scooter is Shiny! Is Aerodynamic! Is Inflatable?

oceanscooter.jpgThe Ocean Scooter. Designed to annoy everyone in the swimming pool and get you lost at sea with no possibility of getting back to land, this 12v/7Ah "battery powered inflatable watercraft" can travel at a swooshtastic 2.5 miles per hour and carry up to 165 pounds. It features an "aerodynamic design", dual air chambers made of PVC and, lo and behold, an on/off switch. The demonstration video after the jump can only be watched at 3am after a bottle of tequila and five bags of Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos.

At $395, I will stick to paddling on my inflatable rubber chicken. – Jesus Diaz

Ocean Scooter [Astone Innovation]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles