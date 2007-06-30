O2 Xda Helen Leaked?

The Xda "Helen" from O2 has made its way onto the forums and it's looking HOT (yeah, we thought we'd go all summer car commercial on you, turn things up a notch). A slider running Windows Mobile 6 Pro, the Helen clocks in at 520MHz with 64MB of RAM. Micro SD compliments a handy 256MB of built-in memory, the 2MP/3MP cameras are nice, and the quad band GSM and EDGE with limited 3G support and Wi-Fi is necessary. The FM tuner? Maybe overkill.

The only uncertainty is whether we'll see a stylus to navigate WM6 Pro. Slider+stylus=evidence that smartphones are getting way more/less geeky every day.

REVEALED: O2 Helen [via newlaunches]