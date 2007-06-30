O2 Xda Helen Leaked?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

02Picture%203.pngThe Xda "Helen" from O2 has made its way onto the forums and it's looking HOT (yeah, we thought we'd go all summer car commercial on you, turn things up a notch). A slider running Windows Mobile 6 Pro, the Helen clocks in at 520MHz with 64MB of RAM. Micro SD compliments a handy 256MB of built-in memory, the 2MP/3MP cameras are nice, and the quad band GSM and EDGE with limited 3G support and Wi-Fi is necessary. The FM tuner? Maybe overkill.

The only uncertainty is whether we'll see a stylus to navigate WM6 Pro. Slider+stylus=evidence that smartphones are getting way more/less geeky every day.

REVEALED: O2 Helen [via newlaunches]

