Now that ATI has finished rolling out their new graphics cards, the boys in green are attempting to take back the spotlight with the new 8400 GS, Nvidia's first GPU to rely on 65nm architecture. What's all the fuss about? 65nm GPUs will be cooler, faster, and cheaper to manufacture. The new card will also support the faster PCIe 2.0 standard. The 8400 GS is expected this Fall with more 65nm cards due in Q4.

