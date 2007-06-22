Novint Falcon Actually in the Wild

You knew the Novint Falcon 3D haptic joystick was finally shipping, but now we've got confirmation from customer number one, Tristan George. Tristan says he's played the Half Life 2 mod with the Falcon and "it's amazing, very fun to play."

If you don't remember, the Falcon is a 3D joystick that actually lets you "feel" textures and surfaces by moving the ball around. We've been hearing about it for years now (I tried it at the last E3), but it's good to know that this thing is definitely solid and shipping, and not vapor. We never doubted ya, Novint.

Thanks Tristan!

Product Page [Novint]