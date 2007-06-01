Nokia's 8600 Luna has Smoked Glass, Hefty Pricetag

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

8600luna.jpgNokia has just unveiled their latest phone, the 8600 Luna. It's unique in that its defining feature is glass … it's got a transparent smoked glass sliding mechanism that keeps the keypad visible when the phone is closed, with sexy results.

As for the inside (it's what counts, after all), it's a quad-band GSM phone with a 2-megapixel camera and a microUSB port. No other details to be had, but hey, it's pretty! Is it pretty enough to warrant the nearly $950 pricetag? No, no it isn't. It'll be hitting Europe in the second quarter, and there's no word on a Stateside release.

Hit the jump after the gallery for a video of the Luna in action

–Adam Frucci

Product Page [Nokia]

