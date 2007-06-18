Nokia Releases Three Mid-Range Phones: 6267, 3500 Classic, and 6121 Classic

Nokia fans who can't quite afford the extravagance of the N95 or the N75, will appreciate the company's latest mid-range handsets. The three, in from left to right order above: the 6121 Classic, the 3500 Classic (two candybars) and the 6267 (the clamshell).The 6267 clamshell has dedicated music keys, a 2-megapixel camera, 3G, expansion slot of up to 4GB storage, 6.5 hours talk time, and a price of 240 Euros ($319).

The 6121 Classic is the first candybar, and also has 3G, quad-band GSM and WCDMA 900/2100, a 2-megapixel camera with 4x digital zoom, flash, panorama mode, and a secondary camera in front for 3G video calling, and will retail for 260 Euros ($346).

The last, 3500 Classic, is another candybar that goes for 135 Euros ($180) with an FM radio, a 2-megapixel camera, 3 hours talk time, and not much else.

Not too bad for mid-range phones, but a 2-megapixel camera and musicphone capabilities should probably be on the higher low-end than the lower mid-range by now. Heck, even our new rice maker comes with a 2-megapixel camera and external music controls.

