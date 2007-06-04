Nokia 6500 Comes In Sexy Classic and Slide Flavors, Still No Jesus Phone

Nokia keeps launching phones that nobody will really give a damn about until June 29th, when everyone realizes that they will have to wait for three more months before actually getting a Messiah-Phone. This is the 6500 classic, which comes with 3G support in a 0.37-inch aluminum "loop" structure. We will have to wait to see it in the US, but you can find more details on the classic and its 6500 slider twin after the jump now.

According to Nokia, each 6500 classic's anodized aluminum surface is polished individually so "no two phones are exactly alike." It uses the Nokia Series 40 interface and comes with a 2-megapixel camera with dual LED flash, 1GB of internal memory and the obligatory multimedia player for $430.

The Nokia 6500 slide uses stainless steel with a "unique hard coating to prevent scuffs, scratches and even fingerprints." It comes with Carl Zeiss lenses, 3.2 megapixel sensor and the same dual LED flash. It adds a TV-out jack that will connect to any set with RCA inputs, which can also be used for video-conferencing. It will be available in Europe for $498.

I don't know about you, but suddenly the iPhone seems like a bargain.