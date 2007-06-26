Nintendo Briefly Nudges Sony Out of Japan's Top 10 Companies

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Super-Mario-Cheers2.jpgToday, during a surge in Nintendo's stock price, the company managed to outvalue the entire Sony Corporation for a spell. It didn't last long, but Nintendo's brief climb is a clear sign of the company's Wii-eminence. Already strong in the handheld market–just count how many Game Boy variants you own–the stock price was further helped by the power of Wii, which has outsold Sony's PS3 3 to 1 in Japan, and 2 to 1 in the US. Nintendo fanboys: don't pop out that champagne yet. The PS3 hit Sony hard last year, financially, but the company, and the platform, are on target for a much better 2007.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

