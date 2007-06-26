Nintendo Briefly Nudges Sony Out of Japan's Top 10 Companies

Today, during a surge in Nintendo's stock price, the company managed to outvalue the entire Sony Corporation for a spell. It didn't last long, but Nintendo's brief climb is a clear sign of the company's Wii-eminence. Already strong in the handheld market–just count how many Game Boy variants you own–the stock price was further helped by the power of Wii, which has outsold Sony's PS3 3 to 1 in Japan, and 2 to 1 in the US. Nintendo fanboys: don't pop out that champagne yet. The PS3 hit Sony hard last year, financially, but the company, and the platform, are on target for a much better 2007.

