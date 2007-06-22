Nine HP Photosmart Cameras On The Way, Three Stand Out

If you're still waffling back and forth trying to decide which digital camera to buy, HP's nine-camera announcement is here to help confuse things. The highlight of the bunch is the 8-megapixel R937 for $300, which features a 3.6-inch touchscreen interface—the largest on any camera so far. The screen gives the user the ability to edit photos on the fly, so if you're one to nitpick over that weird looking blotch or Bobby's red-eye, this might be for you. The R937 also features digital anti-blur technology, but only an unfortunate 3X optical zoom. Stand close! Luckily the next camera up, the Mz67, will let you take a few steps back. Also an 8-megapixel camera, the Mz67 comes encased in black and features a 6x optical zoom with a 2.5-inch LCD screen, but without the R937's touchscreen capability. If the R937 was a little steep for you, you might like the Mz67's significantly lower $200 price tag.

The third notable HP camera, the R742, is more middle of the road. Coming in an all-metal case with a variety of color choices, the R742 packs a less powerful 7-megapixel sensor, 3X optical zoom, and sells for $180. For that $20 difference, there's really no reason to grab the R742 instead of the Mz67, unless you're looking for something a bit more portable and flashy.

HP's six other Photosmart cameras pad out the tiers below the R742, ranging from around $80 to $230, 5 to 8 megapixels, and the usual 3X optical zoom. Expect to see the cameras out in August, though you might be able to snag one of the budget models as early as July.

