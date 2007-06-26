Nicole Kidman Spokesrobots the DS Lite in Europe

Nintendo Europe's just picked Nicole Kidman to rep them in the upcoming Brain Training 2 game. Why her? It should be obvious. The shot above shows her deep in thought, trying to remember what 9 x 3 was while using the stylus to clean out the last of the CRAZY from her teeth—which still remains even though she left Tom years ago.

Although that picture is sexy, the fact that they made her face as plastic as the DS Lite she's holding is kind of disconcerting. With her, it'd be like having sex with a robot, which, in all honesty, is the goal all Gizmodo is striving toward. So no complaints here.

Nintendo Europe [via Kotaku]