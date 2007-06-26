Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nicole Kidman Spokesrobots the DS Lite in Europe

Nintendo Europe's just picked Nicole Kidman to rep them in the upcoming Brain Training 2 game. Why her? It should be obvious. The shot above shows her deep in thought, trying to remember what 9 x 3 was while using the stylus to clean out the last of the CRAZY from her teeth—which still remains even though she left Tom years ago.

Although that picture is sexy, the fact that they made her face as plastic as the DS Lite she's holding is kind of disconcerting. With her, it'd be like having sex with a robot, which, in all honesty, is the goal all Gizmodo is striving toward. So no complaints here.

Nintendo Europe [via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles