NHL Teams Up With Sling for Clippy Action

Unlike those Luddite crybabies over at the MLB, the NHL is embracing technology and partnering up with Sling. And they're giving it the go-ahead for NHL content to be used with Sling's upcoming Clip+Sling service.Better yet, NHL clips will be categorized and sorted by teams so you (or anyone) can find clips of your favorite team stomping ass (or getting stomped) with little effort on Sling's upcoming video site.

I hope the PBA gets on board with this, as I'd like to be able to check out sweet Parker Bohn III action whenever I feel like it. Kidding. Kind of. Image via Flickr