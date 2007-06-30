Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Newsweek's Steven Levy Mugged for iPhone, Live on TV

Newsweek's Steven Levy, one of the fantastic four of tech journalism, was nearly deprived of his exclusive review iPhone earlier this morning (around 9:25 AM, EDT) live on Fox News in front of the waiting hordes at NYC's midtown Apple Store. As he prepared to demo the wonder device to the announcer a foolish would-be mugger jumped Levy and the camera man, taking them to the ground. As the Fox crew cut away, it was clear that police, the Fox crew and bystanders were taking care of the assailant. The in-studio Fox team appeared to fear (or hope for) the worse - full scale fanboy riot; the announcer was shaken. But Steven Levy, ever the pro, bounced up and delivered his prepared demo with sangfroid. For those concerned, neither the journalist nor the iPhone appeared to be harmed in anyway.

Guy Swipes Reporter's Mic During iPhone Live Shot [breitbart.tv]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles