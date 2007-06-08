Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

NewerTech Releases First MacBook/MacBook Pro Battery Charger Ever

newertech.jpgThe problem we had with buying a whole bunch of backup laptop batteries for CES and liveblogging was that we could only charge them inside the laptops themselves. This means waking up in the middle of the night and swapping batteries, which totally ruins snuggling time with Travis and Mark. With NewerTech's MacBook and MacBok Pro battery charger, we can sleep soundly through the entire night and wake up with two refreshed batteries in the morning and still be snug in that Gizmodo sandwich.

The charger has two slots, one that chargers and conditions and the other just charges, and will work on both stock and aftermarket MacBook/MacBook Pro batteries. At a price of $149, it's not cheap, but definitely worth the price if you need it. – Jason Chen

Product Page [NewerTech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles