A company called Xceive claims that they've designed the world's smalled LCD HDTV, a 7-incher that is powered by their fancy new HDTV tuner (pictured). Unlike other 7-inch "HDTVs" out there, this one will allow for an actual HD display rather than a downrezzing of over-the-air HD signals. So for those of your out there really amped up about watching HDTV on a screen too small to really appreciate it, get excited.

