New Sanyo Projector Works From Up Close

Projectors are great and all, but how annoying is it when someone comes in the room, walks behind you, and puts a shadow of their oblivious head across the screen? Making the image travel that far across the room leaves it susceptible to all sorts of jackassy interference.

Sanyo's new LP-XL50 projector solves that problem by working even when pushed right up to the wall the screen is on. It achieves this by using a surface mirror at an extreme angle, letting it project right up at the wall without screwing the picture up. I'm not sure if this feat is worth the $5,000 price tag, however, especially when it doesn't even have HDMI input.

Impress (Japanese) [via Coolest Gadgets]