New Sanyo Projector Works From Up Close

sanyoprojector.jpgProjectors are great and all, but how annoying is it when someone comes in the room, walks behind you, and puts a shadow of their oblivious head across the screen? Making the image travel that far across the room leaves it susceptible to all sorts of jackassy interference.

Sanyo's new LP-XL50 projector solves that problem by working even when pushed right up to the wall the screen is on. It achieves this by using a surface mirror at an extreme angle, letting it project right up at the wall without screwing the picture up. I'm not sure if this feat is worth the $5,000 price tag, however, especially when it doesn't even have HDMI input. –Adam Frucci

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

