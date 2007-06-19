New Samsung Fashion Phones With Touch Sensitive Keypads

Here's more Samsung cellphone porn for us to drool over. Three Korean-only-for-now luxury models just released today, the SGH-E950, E840 and J600. The SGH-E840 in the image is allegedly the thinnest slider in the world at 0.41 inches (10.6mm), even thinner and shinier than Posh Spice. They come loaded with features and a new twist to their keypads.

The three models have a Touch Sensitive Keypad which, according to Samsung,

Unlike ordinary keypads, Touch Sensitive Keys respond to just a light sweep of the fingers, and the back-lit keys automatically illuminate in blue when you slide up the phone.

Probably to save some space, Samsung has decided to take out normal buttons on the the E840 and implement a touch surface similar to laptop trackpads. The keys are still physically marked on the E950 and J600, as you can see in the images, but Samsung doesn't specify if these are can be pressed like normal buttons or not.

The SGH-E950 definitely implements a trackpad, which has icons that change according to the telephone mode to make it easier to use. It also has a 3 megapixel camera.

Beyond "being the slimmest slider in the world," the SGH-E840 has a mirror display and "metal-finished tempered glass exterior" that comes in Ice Silver, Candy Pink (Ad's favorite), Topaz Gold and Noble Blue. It also includes a new web browser special for handset use, which is the technical term for "a browser that will probably suck badly."

The SGH-J600 keeps up with the glazed metal craze in Dark Gray, Purple Blue, Cool Silver and Coral Pink, along with 1.3-megapixel camera and the obligatory music player with MPR, AAC, AAC+ and e-AAC+ file support.