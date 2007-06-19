New Official Nintendo DS Pencil Stylus

Nintendo is giving you another way to play with their pencil-shaped stylus. For stylus aficionados, the design will feel familiar to HORI's DS Stationery Set released previously. This new stylus, however, comes straight from Nintendo at a slightly lower price.Only available in Japan (or through an importer), the official NDS Pencil Stylus is basically your regular DS/DS Lite stylus, but thicker. The stylus lacks lead and therefore has no need for an eraser. If you think holding a pencil will improve your game (but won't help on your homework), you can grab one for a costly $10 import, around $5 less than what you might pay for the added frills of the HORI package.

Buy it [videogame.brando.com.hk via technabob]