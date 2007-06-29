New Movie Cowboy HDD Player Ropes FTP, HDMI, a Herd of Video Formats

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

digicow_01.jpgThis is Digital Cowboy's latest hard drive video and music player, their new 1080p-enabled Movie Cowboy DC-MC35UL3, which will be available first in Japan in July. In addition to Full HD support, this Apple TV on steroids adds FTP to the Samba and NFS networking protocols, as well as HDMI, S/PDIF digital audio and supports more video format than ever.

On the back you will find two USB 2.0 host ports, one USB client port, Ethernet, component, Y/C and composite outputs. The built-in Sigma EM8621L chip can playback AVI, ASF, DivX, WMV, TS, MPG, MPEG, M2P, ISO, IFO, VOB video formast, as well as MP3, WMA, OGG, WAV, AAC and M4A audio files. Not bad at all for a $200 piece of shiny black plastic, specially compared to the DVICO HD series.

digicow_02.jpg

Digital Cowboy [Impress PC Watch]

