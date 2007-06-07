New Digital Paper Knows How to Play Sounds

Researchers in Sweden have come up with a new kind of paper that's able to play sounds. The paper uses a mix of technologies (including e-ink) to embed digital information in each sheet. So when you touch a specific part of the paper, you'll hear a sound—be it a voice, music or the text that's on the paper.

A few prototypes show how the paper can be used in advertising or how posters in music stores might one day play tracks simply by having someone touch them. The idea is to use the paper for advertising (just what we needed, speaking ads).

