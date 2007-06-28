New Dell Full HD 24-incher Has 92% of NTSC Colors

Dell has launched their 2407WFP-HC, a 1,920 x 1,200 24-inch monitor that covers 92% of the NTSC color gamut, which is excellent news for photographers and video editors. What else is in? 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 450cd/m2 brightness and 6ms response time, plus 9-in-2 flash card readers and all kinds of connectors, even Y/C and Composite, but sadly no HDMI. However, the best thing is the price tag.

While in Japan, where it just launched, it costs $870, here you will be able to grab it for just $660. Hopefully sooner than later.

Dell debuts HC version of its 24" beast [The Inquirer]