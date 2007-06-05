New Apple MacBook Pros with LED-Backlit Display

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

At last, here are the new Santa Rosa-based Apple MacBook Pros, loaded with faster Core 2 Duo processors. Same design but with LED-backlit LCD screens, increased processor speeds, more memory and zoomtastic NVIDIA 8600M GT graphics at the same $1,999 and $2,499 prices. And all this shaving 0.4 pounds off its weight. Full specs and information about the also-revamped 17" model, with optional 1,920 x 1,200 pixel screen, after the jump.

Although the new optional resolution is a welcome addition, this is not new in the notebook world. PC laptops, like some models from Dell, have had this kind of resolution for a long time now, even on smaller display sizes. On top of that, none of the 17-inch screens are LED-backlit, which could have changed things a little. Upgrading to 1,920 x 1,200 will only add $100 to your order, however.

The new 15-inch 2.2GHz base model includes now 2GB of main 667MHz DDR2 memory as well, while the 2.4GHz model increases the size of the hard drive to 160GB.

15-inch 2.2 GHz MacBook Pro

$1,999 2.2GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 1440 x 900 resolution 2GB memory 120GB hard drive1 8x double-layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT graphics with 128MB SDRAM

15-inch 2.4 GHz MacBook Pro

$2,499.00 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 1440 x 900 resolution 2GB memory 160GB hard drive1 8x double-layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT graphics with 256MB SDRAM

17-inch MacBook Pro

$2,799.00 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 1680 x 1050 pixels 2GB memory 160GB hard drive1 8x double-layer SuperDrive NVIDIA GeForce 8600M GT graphics with 256MB SDRAM

And of course, if you want a MacBook mini you will have to buy it from Sony. – Jesus Diaz

Product page [Apple]

