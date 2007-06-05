Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

New $400 Jensen GPS Bundles US and European Maps

Jensen_GPS.jpgOne of the questions people often ask when they buy a GPS navigator is: will it work if I take it on vacation in Europe? Usually, the answer is long and complicated and costly. "Yes, if you go to the retailer site, buy a disc or a download of the Euro mapset, find your GPS's USB cable, load it up, then pray you did it right when you get into your rental car at Orly."

With Jensen's new NVX230W, you get Tele Atlas' Western European maps preloaded along with its US, Canada and Puerto Rico set. Jump for fact sheet. (When I read it, I was relieved to to discover that this GPS device has "built-in GPS".) – Wilson Rothman

Jensen NVX230W Portable Navigation Features: •USA/Canada/Puerto Rico and Western Europe Mapping •3.6-inches x 4.9-inches x .9-inches; .68 lbs. •Anti-Glare Screen •Turn-by-Turn Voice Prompt •Automatic Re-routing when Car is Deviated from Route •Automatically Calculates: •Estimated Time Arrival, Distance to Go, Time to Destination and Miles per Hour •Four-Hour Battery Life •Built in GPS •Sharp Display Panel Maker, Model LQO35Q7DH05 •Display Type: TFT-LCD Touch Screen •Screen Size: 3.52-inch (diagonal) •Active Area: 53.64-mm x 71.52-mm •4:3 Aspect Ratio •Panel Resolution: 240 x 820 •Brightness: 110 Cd/mx2 •Contrast Ratio: 95 •Operating System: WinCE.NET 4.2 •Navigation Software: iGO •Map Software: Tele Atlas •Internal Memory: 64MB + 8MB NOR Flash •GPP Chipset: SiRF Star III •Internal GPS Antenna •Battery Maker: Samsung, Model PGF523759A •Battery mAh: 1280mAh •USB/SD Slot Connections •Day/Night Display Options •3D/2D View •Background Color Change •Points of Interest Icon Display •Multi-Language •Includes Two Gigabyte SD Card with USA/Canada/Puerto Rico and Western Europe Mapping •Includes: Cradle, CD12V Car Adapter, Quick Reference Guide and CD-ROM with Owner's Manual and Warranty Letter •Available: June •MSRP: $399.99

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles