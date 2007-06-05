New $400 Jensen GPS Bundles US and European Maps

One of the questions people often ask when they buy a GPS navigator is: will it work if I take it on vacation in Europe? Usually, the answer is long and complicated and costly. "Yes, if you go to the retailer site, buy a disc or a download of the Euro mapset, find your GPS's USB cable, load it up, then pray you did it right when you get into your rental car at Orly."
With Jensen's new NVX230W, you get Tele Atlas' Western European maps preloaded along with its US, Canada and Puerto Rico set. Jump for fact sheet. (When I read it, I was relieved to to discover that this GPS device has "built-in GPS".)
Jensen NVX230W Portable Navigation Features: •USA/Canada/Puerto Rico and Western Europe Mapping •3.6-inches x 4.9-inches x .9-inches; .68 lbs. •Anti-Glare Screen •Turn-by-Turn Voice Prompt •Automatic Re-routing when Car is Deviated from Route •Automatically Calculates: •Estimated Time Arrival, Distance to Go, Time to Destination and Miles per Hour •Four-Hour Battery Life •Built in GPS •Sharp Display Panel Maker, Model LQO35Q7DH05 •Display Type: TFT-LCD Touch Screen •Screen Size: 3.52-inch (diagonal) •Active Area: 53.64-mm x 71.52-mm •4:3 Aspect Ratio •Panel Resolution: 240 x 820 •Brightness: 110 Cd/mx2 •Contrast Ratio: 95 •Operating System: WinCE.NET 4.2 •Navigation Software: iGO •Map Software: Tele Atlas •Internal Memory: 64MB + 8MB NOR Flash •GPP Chipset: SiRF Star III •Internal GPS Antenna •Battery Maker: Samsung, Model PGF523759A •Battery mAh: 1280mAh •USB/SD Slot Connections •Day/Night Display Options •3D/2D View •Background Color Change •Points of Interest Icon Display •Multi-Language •Includes Two Gigabyte SD Card with USA/Canada/Puerto Rico and Western Europe Mapping •Includes: Cradle, CD12V Car Adapter, Quick Reference Guide and CD-ROM with Owner's Manual and Warranty Letter •Available: June •MSRP: $399.99