New $400 Jensen GPS Bundles US and European Maps

One of the questions people often ask when they buy a GPS navigator is: will it work if I take it on vacation in Europe? Usually, the answer is long and complicated and costly. "Yes, if you go to the retailer site, buy a disc or a download of the Euro mapset, find your GPS's USB cable, load it up, then pray you did it right when you get into your rental car at Orly."

With Jensen's new NVX230W, you get Tele Atlas' Western European maps preloaded along with its US, Canada and Puerto Rico set. Jump for fact sheet. (When I read it, I was relieved to to discover that this GPS device has "built-in GPS".)