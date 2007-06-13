Netgear Extender Stretches Out Your Internet Connection

Need to expand your Internet connection to another part of your apartment? Netgear's new XEPS103 PowerLine Extender can turn any electrical outlet into an instant Internet connection. As a bonus, if you have a Netgear router, it'll replace your router's power adapter and still double as a network extender. Speed-wise you're looking at 85Mbps. The Extender is out now for $80. A full kit (with the XE103 Wall-Plugged Ethernet Adapter) is coming this summer.

Press Release