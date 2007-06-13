Need to expand your Internet connection to another part of your apartment? Netgear's new XEPS103 PowerLine Extender can turn any electrical outlet into an instant Internet connection. As a bonus, if you have a Netgear router, it'll replace your router's power adapter and still double as a network extender. Speed-wise you're looking at 85Mbps. The Extender is out now for $80. A full kit (with the XE103 Wall-Plugged Ethernet Adapter) is coming this summer.
Netgear Extender Stretches Out Your Internet Connection
