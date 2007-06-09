Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nerd, Brain Drink For Nerds, By Nerds

nerd_drink.jpgIf this Nerd Energy Drink could actually increase memory retention and "brain focus" as its makers claim, it would probably sell for $100 a can. But heck, if it makes you think you feel sharper, well, that's half the battle won already. The carbonated drink contains ingredients such as ginkgo biloba that may or may not give you more energy, but at least they've slipped a few vitamins in there, along with that trusty old standby, 80mg of caffeine.

We hear that nerds have plenty o' money, so they won't mind paying the steep price of two dollars per can for this stuff. And, you only get that deal if you buy it by the case. We're thinking a few cups of strong coffee might do just about the same thing. – Charlie White

Product Site [Nerd Energy, via Sci Fi Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles