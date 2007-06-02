Multi-Port Power Inverter Still Lets You Fire One Up

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ac_inverter.jpgPlug this Multi-Port Power Inverter into your car's cigarette lighter, and all of a sudden you have a couple of USB ports and an AC socket at your fingertips. We took a look last week at a similar inverter for the car, but it only had one USB port, plus it takes up that cigarette lighter, so you can't light up a blunt while you're charging up your cellphone, and shaving, and running that MP3 player all at the same time while driving. Major drawback.

The kicker? You can get this one for five cents less—it's $39.95. Someday, all cars will have these ports as standard built-in equipment, plus a universal dock for your iPod. – Charlie White

Product Page [Herrington, via Coolest Gadgets]

