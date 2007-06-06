MSI Showcases its Dual GPU RX2600 Geminium Card

Geeks in Taiwan are still flocking to Computex, a trade show for everything PC related, and the latest bit of kit comes to us via MSI, who unveiled their RX2600 Geminium, a graphics card with two mid-tier Radeon 2600 Pro GPUs. The card was designed with gamers in mind, giving them the power of two cards in one. It has an 800MHz core clock speed with 1GB of 1400MHz DDR3 memory and packs both dual DVI connectors and HDMI. No word on when we'll see it Stateside, but MSI is already working on card with two higher-end Radeon 2600 XT chips.

