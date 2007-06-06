MSI Luxium Lets You Add an External Graphics Card to Your Notebook

Tired of your notebook's integrated graphics? MSI's Luxium is an enclosure that houses a x16 PCI Express graphics card, which you can then connect to your notebook via your lappie's ExpressCard slot. It works much like Asus' XG Station (which is the only other external graphics card solution out there).

You'll have to connect the Luxium to its own power source, but in turn it lets you work with your favorite graphics card and offers USB and audio connectors. The Luxium just made its debut at Computex so there's no word yet on when it'll come out.

MSI Shows External Graphics [TGDaily] Images via TGDaily