MSI GX-600 Overclocks with the Push of a Button

If you can't wait around long enough for Intel's new mobile gaming chips, check out MSI's GX-600. The Core 2 Duo-based laptop has a "turbo" button, that when pushed automatically overclocks the system by 20%. Push it again and you're back to default. Aside from that, the 15.4-inch notebook has some other tricks up its sleeve.Inside you'll find a GeForce 8600M GT graphics card, a 1.3 megapixel camera and an HDMI port. No word on pricing yet, but it'll be worth it if it makes overclocking that simple.

MSI Brings Turbo Back [DailyTech]