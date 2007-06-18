Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

M's Systems Wood Cylindrical Stereo Speakers are Great for Live Music

ms0801.jpgIt may be its beautiful japanese simplicity or just our obsession with wood, but M's System MS0801 and MS1001 cylindrical wood speakers make me drool. A single unit will give you stereo sound and the manufacturer says that they are designed "like a musical instrument" for "amazing reproduction of live performances." Specs and more pictures after the jump.According to M's System, brazilian bossanova genius JoÃ£o Gilberto (yes, the guy who played the Girl of Ipanema with Stan Getz and his wife Astrud Gilberto) changed his mind about doing a CD release of one of his Japan concerts after listening to it in the MS1001.

msseries.jpg

MS1001 Featuresã€€ UNIT IMPEDANCEã€€ï¼˜Î© Fsã€€ï¼˜ï¼ï¼¨ï½š REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSE ã€€ï½†o ï½žï¼’ï¼’kHz MUSIC POWERã€€ï¼‘ï¼•ï¼· SIZEã€€ï¼’ï¼ï¼Ï†Ã—ï¼”ï¼ï¼ï½ï½ WEIGHTã€€ï¼“ï¼’ï¼ï¼ï½‡

MS0801 Features UNIT IMPEDANCEã€€ï¼˜Î© Fsã€€ï¼‘ï¼”ï¼ï¼¨ï½š REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSEã€€ï½†o ï½žï¼’ï¼‘kHz MUSIC POWERã€€ï¼‘ï¼ï¼· SIZEã€€ï¼‘ï¼–ï¼Ï†Ã—ï¼”ï¼ï¼ï½ï½ WEIGHTã€€ï¼’ï¼’ï¼ï¼ï½‡

You can use two of these to give you front and back stereo in a 5.1 home theater setup, either set on on a stand or hanging them with hooks. Prices start at $749 for the MS0801. – Jesus Diaz

MS0801 [Dynamism via Cool Hunting]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles