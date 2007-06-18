M's Systems Wood Cylindrical Stereo Speakers are Great for Live Music

It may be its beautiful japanese simplicity or just our obsession with wood, but M's System MS0801 and MS1001 cylindrical wood speakers make me drool. A single unit will give you stereo sound and the manufacturer says that they are designed "like a musical instrument" for "amazing reproduction of live performances." Specs and more pictures after the jump.According to M's System, brazilian bossanova genius JoÃ£o Gilberto (yes, the guy who played the Girl of Ipanema with Stan Getz and his wife Astrud Gilberto) changed his mind about doing a CD release of one of his Japan concerts after listening to it in the MS1001.

MS1001 Featuresã€€ UNIT IMPEDANCEã€€ï¼˜Î© Fsã€€ï¼˜ï¼ï¼¨ï½š REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSE ã€€ï½†o ï½žï¼’ï¼’kHz MUSIC POWERã€€ï¼‘ï¼•ï¼· SIZEã€€ï¼’ï¼ï¼Ï†Ã—ï¼”ï¼ï¼ï½ï½ WEIGHTã€€ï¼“ï¼’ï¼ï¼ï½‡ MS0801 Features UNIT IMPEDANCEã€€ï¼˜Î© Fsã€€ï¼‘ï¼”ï¼ï¼¨ï½š REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSEã€€ï½†o ï½žï¼’ï¼‘kHz MUSIC POWERã€€ï¼‘ï¼ï¼· SIZEã€€ï¼‘ï¼–ï¼Ï†Ã—ï¼”ï¼ï¼ï½ï½ WEIGHTã€€ï¼’ï¼’ï¼ï¼ï½‡

You can use two of these to give you front and back stereo in a 5.1 home theater setup, either set on on a stand or hanging them with hooks. Prices start at $749 for the MS0801.

MS0801 [Dynamism via Cool Hunting]