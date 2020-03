M's Systems Wood Cylindrical Stereo Speakers are Great for Live Music

It may be its beautiful japanese simplicity or just our obsession with wood, but M's System MS0801 and MS1001 cylindrical wood speakers make me drool. A single unit will give you stereo sound and the manufacturer says that they are designed "like a musical instrument" for "amazing reproduction of live performances." Specs and more pictures after the jump.According to M's System, brazilian bossanova genius João Gilberto (yes, the guy who played the Girl of Ipanema with Stan Getz and his wife Astrud Gilberto) changed his mind about doing a CD release of one of his Japan concerts after listening to it in the MS1001.

MS1001 Features  UNIT IMPEDANCE 8Ω Fs 80Hz REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSE  fo ~22kHz MUSIC POWER 15W SIZE 200φ×400mm WEIGHT 3200g MS0801 Features UNIT IMPEDANCE 8Ω Fs 140Hz REPRODUCTION FREQUENCY RESPONSE fo ~21kHz MUSIC POWER 10W SIZE 160φ×400mm WEIGHT 2200g

You can use two of these to give you front and back stereo in a 5.1 home theater setup, either set on on a stand or hanging them with hooks. Prices start at $749 for the MS0801.

