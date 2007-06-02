MPION MP3 Player is Expensive, But Good for Magical Facials

When you get tired of listening to its measly 128MB worth of music, slap this MPION MP3 player up against your face and it'll give you a nice soothing facial. Get your mind out of the gutter, not that kind of facial. Its negative ion generator is said to magically clean all that gunk out of your skin's zillions of pores, supposedly doing that job far more effectively than mere soap and water.

If you think about that term "facial" long enough, it might even serve as a temporary penis enlarger, too. It better do something special, because let's face it, it's a 128MB MP3 player that costs $170.

