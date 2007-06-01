Motorola Q9h Packs Better Camera, Sound Than Most WM6 Phones

The verdict is still out on Motorola's upcoming Q9h, but the Boy Genius himself seems to be giving the new handheld a thumbs up, praising the phone's keyboard, speakers, and camera features. I personally liked the old Q's keyboard better, but then again I have paws for hands. Otherwise BG says the phone has a full screen camera (which was lacking in the original Q) and the best sound/speaker volume he's heard from any Windows Mobile 6 phone. Not bad, but it's still the battery that worries me most.

