Motorola Q9h Packs Better Camera, Sound Than Most WM6 Phones

normal_MotorolaQ9h.jpg The verdict is still out on Motorola's upcoming Q9h, but the Boy Genius himself seems to be giving the new handheld a thumbs up, praising the phone's keyboard, speakers, and camera features. I personally liked the old Q's keyboard better, but then again I have paws for hands. Otherwise BG says the phone has a full screen camera (which was lacking in the original Q) and the best sound/speaker volume he's heard from any Windows Mobile 6 phone. Not bad, but it's still the battery that worries me most. – Louis Ramirez

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

