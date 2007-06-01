More Video of Jobs vs. Gates Released

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's another clip (part 2 of 7) from the Gates and Jobs meet-up last night at the All Things D conference, where the two talk about the competition and co-opetition between the two companies and a lot more. Cutting through all the Apple vs. Microsoft noise, Jobs reminds us that Microsoft is one of Apple's best developers.

Check out the part where they joke about the "I'm a Mac and I'm a PC" spots. Don't miss our coverage of the event, and take a look at this video, too, if you've missed it. – Charlie White

Gates! Jobs! On Stage! [D: Notebook]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

