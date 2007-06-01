More Video of Jobs vs. Gates Released

Here's another clip (part 2 of 7) from the Gates and Jobs meet-up last night at the All Things D conference, where the two talk about the competition and co-opetition between the two companies and a lot more. Cutting through all the Apple vs. Microsoft noise, Jobs reminds us that Microsoft is one of Apple's best developers.

Check out the part where they joke about the "I'm a Mac and I'm a PC" spots. Don't miss our coverage of the event, and take a look at this video, too, if you've missed it.

