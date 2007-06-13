More PSP Slim Details to Lick

To follow up on our previous PSP Slim news, Rumor Reporter has even more details about the upcoming smaller version of Sony's portable console. Their sources say (and this contradicts some of Kotaku's reporting before) the new PSP slim won't have any big speed increases. In addition, the UMD tray is totally gone.Instead of a tray, it's going to be a slot-loading device. The screen will be exactly the same and be "Sidekick-esque", which means it may flip up or somehow flip open. In addition, the screen is still an LCD screen (not LED), Bluetooth may be added, hidden brightness controls and volume buttons under the screen, 4GB (not 8GB) of onboard memory, and should be available some time in Fall '07.

If we had to compare these rumors with the ones from Kotaku, we'd side with Kotaku. Theirs don't seem completely outlandish in the sense that Sony's totally redesigning the PSP.

