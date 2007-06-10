More Gandolf? Running Windows Mobile?

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This Palm smartphone is looking realer by the second. Here's a spyshot that just surfaced over at Palm Infocenter.

The device clearly shows a Palm logo and prototype serial number along with Vodafone branding. It also has the home and back navigational buttons found on all Windows Mobile smartphone devices. The Vodafone mark indicates this is a GSM device which will be offered in Europe. No other details accompanied the picture.

They also mention that the Gandolf will be the first Windows Mobile Palm phone, but we're guessing they meant WM6. – Mark Wilson

New Treo Smartphone Images Leaked [Palm Infocenter]

