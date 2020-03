If you happen to have an old cellphone sitting around collecting dust (or will in a few days, hint hint), why not get some cash for it and help the needy at the same time? Mopay is a British site that will buy your old phone for cheap, toss a few quid to charity and recycle your outdated handset into the active market. Even if you're a Yank, consider it karma balancing for the people you trampled getting your latest phone.

Mopay [Via Red Ferret]