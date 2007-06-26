Mooing Thong the Perfect Garment to Orchestrate a Break-Up

I don't know how you make this posing pouch, the epitome of flawless taste, actually moo - and I'm not sure I want to know either.This tasteful $13 thong is perfect bedroom attire for any man who wants to break up with his girlfriend but doesn't want to be the dirty perp. Light the candles, fire up the Barry White, crack open the champagne and slip into this. Soon, dear reader, you will be single again - and single you will stay, once news of what you wear for sexy time gets out to the other ladies in the 'hood. A trumpeting elephant would be a different matter, though...

