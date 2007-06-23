Modern Art Nutcracker: Simple and Well, That's About It

The Nusskubus nutcracker, uh, system is a set of beechwood cubes with a a variety of hollows for cracking nuts of myriad sizes. After setting your desired nut in the appropriate spot, smash the other cube into it and you're ready to go. Or you could save $35, be a man and just use your fist.

Wow, we managed to get through three entire sentences talking about a nutcracker without a single innuendo. That's quite the accomplishment on our part, no?

Nusskubus Nutcracker [MoMA Store via Cooking Gadgets]