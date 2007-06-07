Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

MIT Students Create an Electric Porsche 914

914electric.jpgDespite being a great car (if you can actually drive) the 914 has always been hassled by Porsche enthusiasts, claiming that it's more VW than Porsche. Well just wait until they see this.

A couple of students at MIT retrofitted a 914 with an electric engine and 12 lithium-ion batteries. Yes an electric Porsche, Hell has indeed frozen over. According to preliminary tests, the 914 should max out around 85 mph with a 100-mile range. No word yet on what they're expecting the 0-60 to be other than "quite zippy". Too bad this looks like it will just be a proof of concept car, since the paltry 100-mile range wouldn't sit to well with most of America.– Ben Longo

An Electric Porsche at MIT [CNET]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles