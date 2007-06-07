MIT Students Create an Electric Porsche 914

Despite being a great car (if you can actually drive) the 914 has always been hassled by Porsche enthusiasts, claiming that it's more VW than Porsche. Well just wait until they see this.

A couple of students at MIT retrofitted a 914 with an electric engine and 12 lithium-ion batteries. Yes an electric Porsche, Hell has indeed frozen over. According to preliminary tests, the 914 should max out around 85 mph with a 100-mile range. No word yet on what they're expecting the 0-60 to be other than "quite zippy". Too bad this looks like it will just be a proof of concept car, since the paltry 100-mile range wouldn't sit to well with most of America.

An Electric Porsche at MIT [CNET]