Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

MIOpup is Cheap AIBO-wannabe, Shows 100 Emoticons

mio-1.jpgMIOpup is Sega/Tiger Electronics' new robotic puppy after the iDog. This Jetsons-looking cheap AIBO-wannabe looks really cute and ready to hump Hello Kitty's leg at any time. If you can call Her Catness' white blobs legs, that is. And if this thing can hump at all.* So what can MIOpup do for you? A demo video after the jump.

Apart from walking, "feeding" and dancing to rave music, the head and back have a touch sensor that reacts to your caressing. You know, so you can hump MIO instead of it humping your leg.

Its ears and tail can wiggle and its eyes can show a hundred emoticons that will tell your kids how it feels like when they left it in the closet to play Wii (hint: the icon looks like a fist with its middle finger extended). It looks like Japan is getting it first in October for $75, so it looks like it will be home for Christmas. Like Tony Bennett.

* Incidentally, I can't understand why manufacturers keep forgetting to implement leg-humping in all these pseudocanine companions. A dog that doesn't hump your leg is not a dog.

Sega MIO [Impress Robot Watch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles