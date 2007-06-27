Miele designs Modular Kitchen Concept for Offices

Designed by Simon Kingston and James Rennick for German appliance Ã¼ber-maestros Miele, this modular kitchen is perfect for those long hours we Giz worker ants have been putting in this week as we bring you all the iPhone coverage* as fast as our sweaty little paws can type.

With spaces for either Miele gear or seating (I guess it depends just how lazy/minimalist you are) I think that if this concept gets the green light, it may soon be finding its way into many a minuscule NY apartment.

FLOTspotting: James Rennick and Simon Kingston [Core 77 via Born Rich]

