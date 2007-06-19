Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Desktop 7000 Uses 2.4GHz Tech

Take the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000, cut the cable, throw in a Wireless Laser Mouse 6000 and then add 2.4GHz wireless connectivity to both, and you have the Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Desktop 7000. If you like that gullwing design of the keyboard, this might just be a perfect fit for you.

Take the jump for more info, another pic and US pricing information.

AU: No local announcement has been made on this set of desktop hardware. In fact, we've just got word on the Wireless Entertainment Desktop 7000 ($249.95) and the Wireless Laser Desktop 4000 ($129.95). Local hardware pricing and info is found here.

Before you immediately dismiss this wireless technology, I must tell you that I also completely rejected wireless keyboards and mice until I tried Microsoft's Wireless Comfort Keyboard 4000 and its accompanying Wireless Laser Mouse 5000 about six months ago, and I'm now a new convert to Microsoft's wireless technology. It's downright excellent. And this keyboard and mouse I'm using aren't even using this latest, more-sophisticated 2.4GHz technology.

Seriously, it's every bit as good as any wired keyboard and mouse I've used. If it's any indication, this improved 2.4GHz tech that works up to 30 feet away will be even better. Yep, I can say without irony that Microsoft (and Logitech, too) have figured out how to make useful wireless input devices. Finally, at long last.

Microsoft says the Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000 will be available next month for $149.95.