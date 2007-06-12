Microsoft Bringing Windows to Your Kitchen Counter

It's invaded your living room, your bedroom and even your coffee table, and now Windows has its eyes set on your kitchen with a new PC-like device.

The Microsoft Tablet team is working on a new Kitchen Client that'll include features like a family calendar, recipe center and a digital bulletin board. No word on when we can expect to see such a device, but the thought of having my toaster stream video doesn't sound like a bad idea at all.

Microsoft Preps Windows-based Kitchen Client [ZDNet via Clipset]