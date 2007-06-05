Meraki's Solar-powered Repeater Lets You Create Your Own Neighborhood Network

Wanna bring Wi-Fi to your entire neighborhood? Meraki's $99 outdoor repeater lets you share your Internet access up to 700 feet (when paired with Meraki's $49 Mini router). The repeater can be installed on a wall outside your window or on a pole and because it's solar-powered, it doesn't need to be connected to an outlet. After setting up the repeater, you have the option of charging users (they pay Meraki and Meraki pays you) or granting them free Net access (we'll vouch for the latter). The outdoor repeater will debut later this summer.

Press Release