Men Talk More Than Women (on Phones)

For whatever stereotypes may have existed about women talking on the phone (which, incidentally, were always true in my household, growing up with an older sister while doing my best to phone-mac on the ladies myself)—are untrue as applied to cellphones.

According to a recent Father's Day survey by AT&T of 1,000 people, men are using an average of 458 minutes a month, while women are consuming a mere 453 minutes during the same time. Of course, the finding also imply that men are talking more to other men during this time, because otherwise the numbers would be equal—which just further asserts stereotypes that women hate other women.

Men Chat on Mobiles More Than Women [via mobilemag]