Melt Umbrella For Hippies Who Want to Get Wet

If you're the environmentally concerned type, you'll get an eco-boner over this Melt sustainable umbrella design. The umbrella is made out of biodegradable agricultural film that will, "under the correct conditions, melt into the soil." We hope the correct conditions isn't getting wet.

The canopy is made out of waterproof garden film and the frame is made out of waxed cardboard or bamboo. All of this will probably come together to make the whole umbrella cost a pretty penny. If you're that worried about the environment, why not go Gilligan's Island and use a gigantic leaf as an umbrella?

