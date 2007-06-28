Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Megan Fox Gets Ready for Transformers Debut By Lounging Around in Her Underwear

megan_fox_front.jpg Try as we might to refrain from posting shots of Transformers co-star Megan Fox again, it was just too much. I mean, part of her little ass canyon is showing in one of these. Plus, we have the blessing of those generous souls at FHM, fine purveyors of pics featuring the female form. Transformers? To hell with all those pictures of silly robot toys. Transform this. On to the gallery! And after that, a thinly veiled attempt to justify posting babe shots.

So what makes this young filly tick? This oughta give you some insight:

"Once, my ex and I were bored and driving through Beverly Hills," she told FHM. "We thought it was bullshit that all these spoiled people had other people taking out their trash, so we were plowing down the street, knocking over trash cans. I hit one that was full of giant tree branches and it left a huge dent."

We don't get it. Is that scenario part of the Transformers movie?

Megan Fox [FHM]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
big-wheels jalopnik

Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse

Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles