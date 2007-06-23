Media Hype: Families STALKED WITH PHONES!!

We're not trying to say that the Today Show/traditional media is fearmongering with this "cellphones are stalking the crap out of this family" story, but we had to change our underwear twice while watching this minute and a half clip.

If you take the video at face value, some "hackers" have taken over the family's cellphones and are using it to record conversations and take illicit pictures of the victims. They're also breaking into voicemail and leaving threats about raping and killing the daughter. This happens even if the family changes cellphones, apparently, so whoever's doing this is a hardcore hax0r the likes we haven't seen since the first Scream movie.

Today Show