Marriage Officiated by a Robot, Divorce to be Officiated by a Human

This weekend in Korea a robot acted as the Master of Ceremonies in a wedding, confirming to family members of the bride that the whole thing was a mistake and she should have married a police officer instead of a robotics engineer.

The robot, named Tiro, spoke in a "sweet female voice" as to not creep people out more than necessary, and wasn't the only bot involved in the ceremony. Others lead guests to their seats and "performed," whatever that means. The couple now holds two world records: the first marriage MC'd by a robot, and the dorkiest wedding ever. Congrats, you crazy kids.

PhysOrg [via Born Rich]