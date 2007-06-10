Marka27 Mini God Speakers

The Mini God line of speakers are our new Powers of choice. Towering at a height of 16 inches, we will have a tough time genuflecting at their feet, but that won't stop us from trying.

Each unit features a functional speaker in its belly, while the rest are for decoration only. Powered by a 9v battery and armed with a minijack, these speakers may not prevent the theft of your unattended iPod, but they will ensure that the thief is scared shitless in the process.

Unfortunately, these beauties are a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, with only 800 units available. Never before have I wanted speakers that most certain sound like crap. Two glorious bonus shots after the jump. 300 units of each.

100 units of each.

Not enough, but you aren't worthy anyway.

Product Info [via technabob]