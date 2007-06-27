Mark Wilson Wouldn't Give Up His Phone For Anything Less Than an Island

In an interview with ABCnews, Mark Wilson reveals that he would only give up his cellphone if he was given enough money to buy his own private island. I'm sure he was just being facetious, because I have it on good authority that he would give up much more for much less. In any case, his response was to the Mobile Life survey of 24 British cellphone users that would only give up their cellphone (a third of them) for 1 million pounds. Sixteen percent would keep it no matter how much money was given.

Compare that to our own Giz readers (96.8%) who would give up their phones for the money. We're glad we have readers who can make intelligent decisions.

